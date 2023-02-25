Suffering in Silence

At a time when Sufiyana, folk and other light music artists face a tough time surviving at the hands of what they call “faulty policies,” experts and stakeholders today urged the government to come up with a comprehensive cultural policy—which would give a new impetus to the cultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent artists and music composers argue that folk and light music artists have been facing tough times amid curbs in absence of a comprehensive cultural policy. However, they also argue that they said that quality folk music doesn’t need any promotional stunts as it would spread like a beautiful perfume.