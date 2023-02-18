Trials of Tribals

Overall socio-demographic profile

DrGanaie, who is a member of the Nationwide ICMR Task Force for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) on Tribal population and also Sub-Dean, Research and Head, the Department of Clinical Research, SKIMS, said that behavioural risk factors including tobacco use, salt tea, smoke exposure, poor housing conditions coupled with physical, social and health care barriers complicate the scenario. “Our study focused on the socio-economic and demographic profile among the tribal population of Kashmir; their major risk factors for some non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The study was conducted on a community approach based cross-sectional survey undertaken in selected districts of Jammu and Kashmir.” DrGanie said. The study supported by the research grant to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical, Sciences, Srinagar from the Department of Science and Technology GOI, was co-authored by DrAnjumFazili, DrArif Habib, Dr Sheikh DrAbid Ali, DrDrAafia Rashid, DrRabiya Rashid. The study said that around 94.3% of the tribal population fell under low-income groups with an annual income of Rs. 25000 per year. Only 37.1% of subjects were educated. 61.0% of tribal subjects lack access to pure drinking water and proper sanitation. Interestingly, 63-66% of the population was younger with a high prevalence of smoking among both males and females (33.3% males and 7.3%, respectively).

“There is widespread poverty, illiteracy, and lack of basic amenities among the tribal people which makes it imperative to address these concerns to improve the socioeconomic disparities and health indices of the marginalized population,” the study said.