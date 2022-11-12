World Diabetes Day | Effective Ways To Manage Diabetes During Winter Season

FLU OR PNEUMONIA IN DIABETICS

Winter being a flu season can be a little dangerous for people with diabetes. A recent study published in May this year in Open Forum Infectious Diabetes found that people with diabetes were nearly 60 percent more likely to be hospitalized for flu-related symptoms than those without diabetes. Serious complications from Covid 19 are also more common in individuals who have diabetes as has been demonstrated by many studies. General precautions as recommended by CDC such as hand washing, wearing a well-fitting mask, especially when there’s high community spread of COVID-19 in your area, and practicing social distancing indoors in public settings should be observed. Be sure you are vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and remember to get your annual flu shots of

CDC recommends pneumonia shots (5 yearly) and Influenza shots (yearly). The two big diabetes organizations: the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) — recommend annual flu shots in their practice guidelines for treating all people with diabetes. The vaccine should be taken in early fall as it takes two weeks for them to act.