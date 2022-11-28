5.4 mn Twitter users' data leaked online, to grow even bigger

Most of the data consisted of public information, such as Twitter IDs, names, login names, locations, and verified status.



It also included private information, such as phone numbers and email addresses.



Musk or Twitter were yet to comment on the report.



Pompompurin, the owner of the Breached hacking forum, told BleepingComputer that "they were responsible for exploiting the bug and creating the massive dump of Twitter user records after another threat actor known as 'Devil' shared the vulnerability with them," the report mentioned.



As hackers released 5.4 million records online, an even larger data dump has allegedly been created using the same vulnerability, according to the report.



"We were told that it consists of over 17 million records but could not independently confirm this," said the report.

