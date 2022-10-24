5G service revenue to reach $315 bn globally in 2023

In addition, the ability of standalone 5G networks to offer 'network slicing' will act as the ideal platform for the growth of 5G private network revenue.



Standalone 5G uses next-generation core networks supporting network slicing technology, which can be used to take a 'slice' of public 5G infrastructure and provide it to private network users.



In turn, this helps mitigate the cost of private 5G network hardware and increase its overall value proposition, all against a background of deteriorating macro-economic conditions, the report said.