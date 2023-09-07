67% of Indian govt, essential services faced over 50% cyberattacks in last 12 months: Report

New Delhi: About 67 per cent of Indian government and essential services experienced more than 50 per cent increase in disruptive cyberattacks in 2022-2023, a new report said on Thursday.

According to researchers from Palo Alto Networks, about 45 per cent of Indian businesses saw over 50 per cent increase in disruptive attacks -- the highest in Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

The researchers surveyed 200 Indian IT decision-makers, CTOs, CIOs, and Senior Directors to understand the state of cybersecurity in India, belonging to sectors such as “banking & Finance, Essential Services, Telco/Tech/Communications, Retail/Hotel/F&B, Transport & Logistics, and Manufacturing.”

"Our findings show that the transport, manufacturing, and public sectors have borne the brunt of advanced attacks. As India embraces digital transformation, it is mission critical to have a cybersecurity-first approach,” said Anil Valluri, Managing Director & Regional Vice President of India & SAARC, Palo Alto Networks. Although India saw a 75 per cent increase in cybersecurity budget allocation for 2023 compared to the previous year, the report said that it also experienced the highest number of disruptive cyberattacks.