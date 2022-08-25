Affordable 5G services to be rolled out in India by October 12: Centre

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it expects 5G services to be rolled out in the country by October 12, and the Centre will make sure that the prices are affordable for the consumers.

Union IT minister AshwiniVaishnaw said that installations are being done and telecom operations are busy with the seamless rollout of 5G services.

The government will ensure that the 5G plans remain affordable for the public, the minister said.

The government also introduced the "The Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022" along with the launch of the 5G right of work (RoW) application Form on the GatiShakti Sanchar Portal.

The Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022 will help the industry in faster proliferation of digital infrastructure, deployment of small cells, aerial fibre, and street furniture.

There is a provision for small cells, electric poles, access to street furniture, etc. introduced for the easy and smooth deployment of 5G networks.