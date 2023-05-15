AI can predict diabetic kidney disease early via simple blood sample

New Delhi, May 15: A team of researchers has developed an AI-based approach to predict whether a person with Type 2 diabetes will develop kidney disease, a frequent and dangerous complication of diabetes.

The study by researchers from Sanford Burnham Prebys in the US and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, published in Nature Communications, could help doctors prevent or better manage kidney disease in people with type 2 diabetes.

"Our team has demonstrated that by combining clinical data with cutting-edge technology, it's possible to develop computational models to help clinicians optimise the treatment of Type 2 diabetes to prevent kidney disease," said Kevin Yip, a professor and director of Bioinformatics at Sanford Burnham Prebys.

The new algorithm depends on measurements of a process called DNA methylation, which occurs when subtle changes accumulate in our DNA.

DNA methylation can encode important information about which genes are being turned on and off, and it can be easily measured through blood tests.