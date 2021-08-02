"AI would not replace people but create new opportunities in various fields. It works on data, and if we could train our machines, it could do wonders for us in milliseconds by automating processes. It can be used for diagnostic purposes for various diseases, including Covid-19, and could prove very effective in remote areas where adequate health facilities are not available," said secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST) Prof Ashutosh Sharma.



"Key to success in using AI for various problems is to reach out to maximum people," Sharma said at an online 'DST Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Discourse Series New India @ 75' organised by the National Council for Science & Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar here, a release from the department said on Monday.



He spoke about how DST progressed over the last years, seeding foundational technologies, and have launched several schemes to tackle the challenges that are coming at faster speed with science, technology, and innovation-based solutions. "The emergence of disruptive and impactful technologies poses new challenges and simultaneously greater opportunities. DST is a nursery to help, nurture and grow young talents for the progress and development of the country," he added.