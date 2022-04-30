Apple explains why it is removing outdated apps

Apple said that developers of apps that have not been updated within the last three years and fail to meet a minimal download threshold are receiving "an email notifying them that their app has been identified for possible removal from the App Store".



It means that the "app has not been downloaded at all or extremely few times during a rolling 12 month period", it said in an update late on Friday.



While Apple will remove the outdated apps from the App Store, any previously downloaded apps will remain on users' devices.