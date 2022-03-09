Apple launches Mac Studio, Studio Display for creators

Meanwhile, the M1 Max variant sports dual USB Type-C ports, whereas, the M1 Ultra variant features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.



The M1 Max variant comes with 32GB of unified memory (basically RAM) along with 512GB of SSD storage for the base model. The M1 Ultra base variant comes with 64GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage.



The SSD in Mac Studio delivers up to 7.4GB/s of performance and a capacity of up to 8TB.



Apple Studio Display comes in a 27-inch size and has a 5K resolution with 600nits of brightness and True Tone for colour adjustment. The panel on the Apple Studio Display is also claimed to deliver true 10-bit colour and super-wide viewing angles.