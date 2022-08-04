Apple now likely to launch iPadOS 16 in October

The delayed launch of iPadOS 16 is said to be partly due to the implementation of Stage Manager, as Apple is still working out bugs. A delayed launch will allow Apple to devote more time to finishing iOS 16, and then the company can shift to working on iPadOS 16.



Stage Manager is limited to the M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and it is not available on older iPads, which has caused some controversy. Apple maintains that it is impossible to offer an acceptable multitasking experience on older iPads, hence the limitation.

