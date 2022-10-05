Apple to shift AirPods, Beats headphone production to India: Report

Taipei/New Delhi: Apple is reportedly gearing up to manufacture AirPods and Beats headphones in India, as the tech giant doubles down on assembling new iPhones in the country.

Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday that Apple has asked its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time.

iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in the country, and plans to produce AirPods there as well, the report mentioned.