Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

"Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps. Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services," the company said.



Further, the report said that the tech giant did not clarify why most of its services will stop working with these older software versions, which were released between late 2017 and early 2018, but the change will only affect a small percentage of users.



Meanwhile, Apple has released its new iOS 16.4 update which includes new features such as a new set of emojis, web push notifications, voice isolation for cellular calls, and much more.



Users can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings, General and then Software Update.