Apple Watch detects deadly tumour, saves user's life in US

According to 9To5Mac, Kim Durkee saw warnings from her Apple Watch two nights in a row that her heart was experiencing atrial fibrillation in May.



At first, she thought the wearable was giving misreadings, but then she got another warning, the report said, citing CBS News.



"The third night, the numbers went a little too high for comfort," Durkee was quoted as saying.



"Then I said, you know what, go to the emergency room if they tell you it is nothing to worry about, then toss the watch," she added.

