Apple Watch helps detect rare cancer in 12-yr-old girl

"If she didn't have that watch, it could have been so much worse," she added.



Imani had surgery at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in the US to remove the remaining tumour, according to the report.



Earlier this month, Apple Watch detected a 34-year-old woman's pregnancy.



The woman on Reddit posted that the watch indicated that her average resting heart rate had significantly increased in just a few days, which made her suspect that something was off.



In July, a woman's heart was detected with a rare tumour after she received multiple alerts that her heart was in atrial fibrillation.