Apple Watch saves doctor's life who took a hard fall

According to NBC Chicago, while washing the bricks of his house, Thomas Ficho tried to reach higher by using the cover on the window well as a stepping stone. It was then that the cover moved, causing him to fall five feet into the basement egress well.



"I could have died down there, but my watch called 911," Ficho was quoted as saying.



A fall detection feature in the Apple Watch triggered the emergency services call on behalf of Ficho after he fell.



After three to five minutes, Ficho said he was able to climb out of the well himself. When he did, a Glenview police officer was standing on his lawn.