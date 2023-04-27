Astronomers detect first direct image of black hole expelling a powerful jet

The new image published in the journal Nature shows precisely for the first time: how the base of a jet connects with the matter swirling around a supermassive black hole.



The target is the galaxy M87, located 55 million light-years away, and home to a black hole 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun.



Previous observations had managed to separately image the region close to the black hole and the jet, but this is the first time both features have been observed together.



"This new image completes the picture by showing the region around the black hole and the jet at the same time," said Jae-Young Kim from the Kyungpook National University in South Korea and the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany.



The image was obtained in 2018 with the Global Millimetre VLBI Array (GMVA), the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA), and the Greenland Telescope (GLT), forming a network of radio-telescopes around the globe working together as a virtual Earth-sized telescope.

