ASUS inaugurates first exclusive store in Srinagar

Talking about the expansion, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Jammu & Kashmir being an important market for us, the inauguration of the first brand store in Srinagar will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

The new outlet takes the mark of the brand’s first retail store in Srinagar. The store features innovative demo zones to offer a premium experience and service to consumers.

They will create an interactive journey for the consumers by providing them with a first-hand feel of some of the most advanced and brand’s latest gaming and lifestyle products, ranging across PCs, desktops, and a wide range of accessories.