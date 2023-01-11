Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai launches Ioniq 5 EV

On the first day of the gala event, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador of Hyundai, also arrived at the launch of Ioniq 5.



Khan, while joking, said that whenever he will come to Delhi, he will take the Hyundai's electric car home for free.



Powering the Ioniq 5 is an electric motor that produces 215bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated to a 72.6 kWh battery pack.



In the EV's interior, eco-processed leather is the upholstery optio n on offer, and like any Hyundai, it is loaded to the gills with features and connected car tech.



There is a Bose sound system with 8-speakers along with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has support for OTA updates.