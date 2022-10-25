B2B Lead Generation Tactics that Work

A quick search on the internet and you’ll come across

“40 B2B lead generation ideas,”

“Top lead generation strategies to improve ROI,”

“19 strategies to generate leads,”

As a marketer, it’s exciting to come across these posts, but do they all work?

It’s one thing to have a list of 10 or 50 strategies but a whole other story to find those that will work for your brand. So, we won’t share 20 or 39 ideas you can implement, but rather 5 solid options that have been known to work across the board.