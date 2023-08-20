BSNL inaugurates high-speed FTTH broadband in J&K

Srinagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the inauguration of high-speed Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connections in NHPC Gingle and within the renowned 480MW NHPC I Hydel power project which is 40 km from Baramulla on the historic Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road.

A BSNL spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief General Manager (CGM) of BSNL J&K, Sanjeev Tyagi, and General Manager of BSNL, Arvind attended the event.

The spokesman said that General Manager of NHPC, Pradip Kumar Ray also marked his presence, symbolising a collaborative step towards a digitally empowered future.

He said that BSNL’s unwavering commitment to expanding the horizons of connectivity beyond urban centers takes another leap with the FTTH broadband inauguration.

The spokesman said that these crucial connections aim to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban areas, fostering equal access to high-speed internet across the region.