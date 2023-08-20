BSNL inaugurates high-speed FTTH broadband in J&K

Srinagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the inauguration of high-speed Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connections in NHPC Gingle and within the renowned 480MW NHPC I Hydel power project which is 40 km from Baramulla on the historic Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road.
A BSNL spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief General Manager (CGM) of BSNL J&K, Sanjeev Tyagi, and General Manager of BSNL, Arvind attended the event.
The spokesman said that General Manager of NHPC, Pradip Kumar Ray also marked his presence, symbolising a collaborative step towards a digitally empowered future.
He said that BSNL’s unwavering commitment to expanding the horizons of connectivity beyond urban centers takes another leap with the FTTH broadband inauguration.
The spokesman said that these crucial connections aim to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban areas, fostering equal access to high-speed internet across the region.
“The inauguration of high-speed FTTH broadband connections in NHPC Gingle and the iconic 480MW NHPC I Hydel power project exemplifies BSNL’s dedication to harnessing technology for the greater good of society,” the spokesman quoted CGM Sanjeev Tyagi as having said.
The spokesman said that Tyagi emphasised that these connections signify a giant stride towards creating a digitally inclusive landscape in J&K.
He said that with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation, GM of NHPC, Pradip Kumar Ray expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “This partnership marks an important juncture where technology and energy intertwine to shape the future. The high-speed connectivity provided by BSNL will undoubtedly contribute to the overall progress of the region.”
The spokesman said that the General Manager of BSNL, Arvind reiterated the company’s commitment to providing seamless internet access to even the remotest corners of the region.
“Our goal extends beyond just connecting places; it’s about fostering opportunities, education, and empowerment through digital means. This collaboration with NHPC is a step towards realising that vision,” the spokesman quoted him as having said.
The spokesman said that the FTTH broadband inauguration was just one of the many initiatives BSNL has embarked upon to enhance the digital landscape of J&K.
He said that BSNL through the collaborative partnership with various vendors had achieved a feat in connecting rural areas.
CEO of Magnus Group, Asif, who is TIP in Gingle, thanked the BSNL and ensured future collaborations.