Cases of cyber financial crime increasing due to enhanced use of cyberspace: MHA

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed that the number of cyber crimes was increasing due to the enhanced use of cyberspace.

The MHA informed that the latest report published by NCRB in 2021 has revealed that the cases registered under cyber crimes (involving communication devices as medium/target) in the states and UTs were primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber financial crimes.

"The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the State Governments through advisories and schemes for the capacity building of their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs)," the MHA has informed.