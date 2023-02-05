Centre bans over 200 Chinese apps

New Delhi: Following constant complaints against Chinese loan and betting apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has started the process of banning 138 betting apps and 94 lending apps that had Chinese links, on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the information, the MeitY was recently instructed by the MHA to ban such apps, which operate through a third party link.

Sources said that all these apps were found violating Section 69 of the IT Act and contained material deemed a threat to India’s sovereignity and integrity.