Chandrayaan to send information about Moon’s atmosphere, soil, minerals: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to send home information about Moon’s atmosphere, soil, minerals etc which may be the first of its kind for the scientific community across the world and of far-reaching implications in the times to come, said Union Minister of State for Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today.

The Minister added that the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover have started performing the Mission objectives exactly as per the schedule.

In an exclusive interview to a media agency, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the main focus of the science payloads onboard Chandrayaan-3 is to provide an integrated assessment of the lunar surface features, including the thermal properties and surface elements of the lunar topsoil (regolith) as well as the plasma environment near the surface. It will also assess the lunar seismic activities and the impact of meteors on the lunar surface.

“All these are essential for the fundamental understanding of the lunar near-surface environment and for making future lunar habitat developments for explorations,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, and Atomic Energy.