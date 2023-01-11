Chinese scientists 'create' quantum code-breaking algorithm, US experts worried

Scott Aaronson, director of the quantum information centre at the University of Texas at Austin, said a major problem with the Chinese research paper "was its failure to clarify the advantage of quantum technology over classical computers".



"It seems to me that a miracle would be required for the approach here to yield any benefit at all, compared to just running the classical Schnorr's algorithm on your laptop," Aaronson wrote in a blog post.



According to IBM, the number of classical bits that would be necessary to represent a state on the 'IBM Osprey' processor far exceeds the total number of atoms in the known universe.



"The new 433 qubit 'Osprey' processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems," said Dr Dario Gil, Senior Vice President, IBM and Director of Research.

