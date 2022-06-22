Cloudflare 'deeply sorry' over global outage that hit users

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption to our customers and to all the users who were unable to access Internet properties during the outage," said Cloudflare.



Even though these locations are only 4 per cent of its total network, the outage impacted 50 per cent of total requests.



"We are very sorry for this outage. This was our error and not the result of an attack or malicious activity," it added.



Cloudflare also suffered another outage last week when several online platforms like Shopify, Discord, Acko, GitLab and others went down for users in India.



"The root cause of the issue was an increase in resource consumption due to a software release," the company had said in a statement.



Several customers in India faced 'HTTP 504' error-based service outages, especially for long-running queries.