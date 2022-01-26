Could 5G really ground planes? Why the US has delayed rolling out the mobile Internet technology around airports

Pilots rely on radio altimeters to land the plane safely, particularly when visibility is poor, for example, when the airport is surrounded by high mountains or when conditions are foggy.

The concern is that, due to the narrow gap between the frequencies of the 5G and the radio altimeters, the radio waves from 5G towers near airports could cause interference. That is, people using 5G on their phones could inadvertently distort or damage the radio altimeter's signal.

If this happens, even for a few seconds, it could mean the pilot doesn't receive the correct information during landing. It is for this reason that the US Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns.

Other countries rolling out 5G are using C-band frequencies that overlap with or are close to those of radio altimeters, without any reported problems. For example, in the UK, 5G goes up to 4GHz. Having no or few mountains around airports reduces the risk.