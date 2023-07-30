Critical & emerging technologies to emerge as important metrics of power: Jaishankar

"As you would be aware, the two leaders chaired a technology round-table with the brand names of industry. The Joint Statement highlighted this aspect of our cooperation. Three US companies -- Micron Technology, Lam Research and Applied Materials -- made specific commitments that have been the subject of your deliberations as well," Jaishankar told the gathering.

He said that it was essential that these developments are viewed from the larger perspective of India and the United States building a technology partnership for the future.

"India's entry as the latest member of the Minerals Security Partnership is worth noting, given the importance today of diversifying and securing supply chains in that area. Similarly, cooperation between the two countries has been a visible tailwind in the sphere of advanced telecommunications," Jaishankar said.

Even as India's 5G rollout starts to gather momentum, it is noteworthy to seek Bharat 6G and the American NextG Alliance co-lead research. Launching Open RAN deployments and participating in the US Rip and Replace Programme is also worth noting. This collaboration today extends to new initiatives and additional domains and can be expected to grow steadily, the minister noted.

"We see that, for example, in space where India is signing the Artemis Accords and promoting stronger ISRO-NASA collaboration. It is visible too in the creation of a Joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism. The Innovation Handshake between Indian entities and the National Science Foundation (NSF) holds much promise. So too does the INDUS-X innovation bridge in defence technologies," he said in his address.

Jaishankar reminded the audience that earlier in May 2023, the leaders of the Quad grouping agreed at their meeting in Hiroshima on Principles on Critical and Emerging Technology Standards.

"This inter-alia supported industry-led, consensus based multi-stakeholder approaches. It endorsed technology standards that promote interoperability, competition, inclusiveness and innovation. The intent was to foster technology standards that support safety, security and resilience," he said.

These voluntary principles were meant to assist governments and organizations to develop appropriate standards and it is clearly Quad's expectation that many other nations would join them in that regard, the minister added further.