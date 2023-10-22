CYBER CRIME | Email spoofing fraud a growing concern

Srinagar: The latest in cyber crime is email spoofing fraud and the scammers in these attacks employ strategies like impersonating genuine emails in fraudulent emails and using urgency or alluring offers to entice unwary victims into divulging personal information.

“Emails are an essential part of professional communications and also serve as an identification address. To ensure that communication is encrypted and safe, it is always important to verify the email ID,” officials dealing with cybercrime said here. “Otherwise, you might end up facing cyber-attacks like scams.”

However, they said that no such case had so far been reported at Cyber Police Station Srinagar.

“It (email scam) involves any such email that is intended to defraud someone for personal or professional gains,” officials said.

The email scam messages usually trick victims into making payments using look-alike websites and fraudulent emails.

“These attacks employ strategies like impersonating genuine emails in fraudulent emails and using urgency or alluring offers to entice unwary victims into divulging personal information or downloading malware-filled attachments,” officials said. “Scammers create a fake email account that looked similar to one of the real.”