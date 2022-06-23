Cyber criminals who targeted hundreds of HDFC bank a/c holders held

The accused were identified as Sunny Kumar Singh, Kapil and Pavin Ramesh. However, another accused, identified as Rakesh, is still at large.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint was received in Cyber North through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) wherein the complainant alleged that he received a message regarding reissuing of his SIM card without his knowledge following which he received a message regarding password change of his Gmail ID.



"On smelling something suspicious the complainant checked his SIM Card and found it inactive. After that the complainant went to the Vodafone store and found that his SIM card had been reissued a few days before," the DCP said.



Thereafter, the complainant checked his HDFC account statement and found that someone has taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh from his account and has transferred 1,00,000 from the loan amount to someone else account through internet banking. Based on this complaint, the police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber police station on May 7 and began probing the matter.