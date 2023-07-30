Doctors use AI, brain implants to help US man move and feel again

New York: In a first, US doctors, including those of Indian-origin, used brain implants and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to restore sense of touch and movement in a quadriplegic man -- a person affected by paralysis of all four limbs.

Keith Thomas, 45, was left paralysed from the chest down, making him unable to move and feel, after a diving accident in 2020.

After being in a hospital for more than six months, he decided to be part of a novel clinical trial at Northwell Health's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

A team at the Feinstein successfully implanted microchips into the brain of Thomas and also developed AI algorithms to re-link his brain to his body and spinal cord.