Documents on DigiLocker platform, mParivahan app to be recognized for vehicles in J&K

An official circular has been issued to this effect by ADGP Traffic, Tsewang Namgyal in compliance to an amendment by the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways in Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rule vide notification number G.S.R 108 (E) dated 2nd of November, 2018, enabling production of requisite documents such as certificate of Registration, Insurance, Fitness and Permit, the Driving License, Certificate for Pollution under check and any other relevant document in electronic form with a view to ease of living for the people.