Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models takes Indians by storm

Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold.



According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, while embracing a pill-shaped cutout, Apple has made an impressive and rather creative integration of hardware and software to utilise the screen estate, "while providing users with fun ways to interact with the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max".



"With Apple developers slated to tap into, and unleash the true potential of Dynamic Island in the times ahead, consumers are excited and have so much to look forward to," he told IANS.