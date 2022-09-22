e-office App being upgraded to new version

Jammu: J&K e-Governance Agency, IT Department has notified e-office downtime for up-gradation to new version 7.x and its migration on new IT infrastructure.

The activities to be carried out during the downtime, which began on Thursday morning at 11 am, will continue till 1 pm on September 26, 2022.

The up-gradation of e-Office from the existing version 5.6 to latest version 7.x has been planned as advised by NIC New Delhi.

The activities to be carried out during the downtime by NIC, New Delhi and DCO, CDAC will have a set responsibility matrix.

Data Centre Operator (DCO), CDAC Thiruvananthapuram will conduct resource readiness in a new environment at SDC, Jammu for deployment purposes including the configuration of necessary monitoring and other related tools.