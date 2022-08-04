EPFO pension scheme holders' data exposed online, claims security researcher

Each record contained personal information, including marital status, gender and date of birth, UAN, bank account number and employment status, among others.



While 280 million records were available under one IP address, the other IP address had about 8.4 million data records publicly exposed, claimed the researcher.



"Given the scale and obvious sensitivity of data, I decided to tweet about it, without giving any details as of source and associated info. Within 12 hours after my tweet both IPs were taken down and now unavailable," Diachenko claimed.



"As of August 3rd, I did not hear back from any agency or company who would claim responsibility for the data found," he added.