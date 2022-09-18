'Even smartest AI models don't match human visual processing'

Toronto: Deep convolutional neural networks (DCNNs) do not see objects the way humans do -- using configural shape perception -- and that could be dangerous in real-world artificial intelligence (Al) applications, say researchers.

DCNNs are the type most commonly used to identify patterns in images and video.

"Our results explain why deep AI models fail under certain conditions and point to the need to consider tasks beyond object recognition in order to understand visual processing in the brain," said researcher James Elder from York University in Toronto.

"These deep models tend to take 'shortcuts' when solving complex recognition tasks. While these shortcuts may work in many cases, they can be dangerous in some of the real-world AI applications we are currently working on with our industry and government partners," Elder added.