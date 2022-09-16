Excessive screentime linked to early puberty in girls

The study showed that a longer duration of blue light exposure was associated with earlier puberty onset in the female rats. It also showed reduced levels of melatonin, increased levels of some reproductive hormones and physical changes in their ovaries.



"We have found that blue light exposure, sufficient to alter melatonin levels, is also able to alter reproductive hormone levels and cause earlier puberty onset. In addition, the longer the exposure, the earlier the onset," said researcher Aylin Kilinc Ugurlu from Gazi University in Ankara, Turkey.



For the study, presented at the 60th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, the team used a rat model to investigate the effects of blue light exposure on reproductive hormone levels and the time of puberty onset.