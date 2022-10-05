Explainer: Will your current smartphone give you 5G experience?

To enjoy the 5G network to its maximum potential, you would be required to have a 5G SIM with a 5G phone. Despite all that, your 4G SIM will surely provide you with better connectivity and transmission when used with 5G phones," according to the company.



You must have a device that is compatible with 5G networks. Today, when 5G services are about to be implemented, most phone companies have already launched 5G-enabled smartphones in the market with modems and built-in hardware to support 5G technology.



Will a 5G SIM work on a 4G-enabled smartphone?



The answer is yes. However, there is a catch to it.



"While a 5G SIM card can be used in 4G mobile, it would still be providing you with 4G networks as one of the major requirements to use the 5G technology is having a 5G-powered device," according to the Airtel FAQ.



If your phone is not 5G-enabled, it will not be able to access 5G networks and hence, you wouldn't be able to enjoy the blazing fast speed and connectivity of the 5G network.