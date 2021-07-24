Facebook connects fans to Olympic Games across its family of apps

San Francisco, July 24: Facebook has announced to let people enjoy Tokyo Olympics 2020 via new features across its main platform, Instagram and WhatsApp to help people discover content and cheer on their teams.

In select countries, fans will have access to highlights from Tokyo 2020, athlete profiles and interviews throughout the course of the Games via official Olympic broadcasters' Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.



This includes NBC Universal in the US, Eurosport for parts of Europe, and beIN in the Middle East and North Africa.