Facebook, Instagram suffer global outage again

Earlier this month, Instagram briefly went down for thousands of users globally, including in India, after it faced a technical issue that impacted its services.



People took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.



In May, Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour as users witnessed errors saying the app couldn't refresh, and the website went blank for some users.



According to a company spokesperson, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram globally.



Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp also suffered a global outage, including in India, earlier this month.



Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.



In January this year, WhatsApp had faced a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting "who can see when I'm online," globally on iOS.