Five trends that will shape cybersecurity threat landscape in 2022

2. The Zero Trust journey is becoming increasingly important

Zero Trust is an "assume breach" security posture with strong identity authentication everywhere. As we look past the pandemic to a time when workforces and budgets rebound, Zero Trust will become the biggest area of investment for cybersecurity. This means that right now, every one of us is on a Zero Trust journey -- whether we know it or not.

3. Diversity of data matters

Microsoft tracks over 24 trillion daily signals from a diverse set of products, services, and feeds around the globe. In 2021, the diversity of data allowed us to understand Covid-19 themed attacks in a broader context. This is an example of how the power and scale of the cloud and data have a clear advantage when it comes to combating threats.