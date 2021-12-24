Four DPS Srinagar students bag Ministry of Science & Technology's INSPIRE Award for innovative projects

Srinagar, Dec 24: Four students of Delhi Public School Srinagar have bagged the INSPIRE award awarded by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India for thile year 2021.
As per a school spokesman, the students, Mohsin Mohammad of Class 7th, Nishit Koul of Class 8th, Zayaan Showkat Reshi of Class 7th & Mustafa Suhaib Gani of Class 7th have been awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each for their innovative ideas which they submitted to the jury. The prize will be used to develop the prototypes of their ideas.
Mustafa Mohammad of Class 7th will work on automatic patient treatment system, which consists of a number of sensors that are used to detect fever, pulse, heart rate, oxygen rate etc of a patient. It also has a pre-programmed module to provide treatment/medicine for a number of common diseases and can serve the patient in an emergency.
Nishit Koul of Class 8th has made a prototype of a robotic arm that can sort materials on the basis of size and color. The project synchronizes the movement of the robotic arm to pick the objects moving on a conveyor belt and classify them based on color and size. It has multiple sensors to detect the size and color of the object moving on the belt.
Zayaan Showkat Reshi of Class 7th was awarded the prize for his project, Automatic Radar System which uses radio waves to determine the range, altitude, direction, and speed of objects.
Mustafa Suhaib Gani of Class 7th has made a gesture-based Intelligent Wheel Chair for Physically disabled persons. The project, which was appreciated by participants and the jury of the INSPIRE award, can be moved around with the help of head movements and the sensors detect the movement and move the chair accordingly.
The students were supported and guided by their mentor Shafat Ahmad who is the Lab Incharge of Atal Tinkering Lab of the school.
The INSPIRE Awards - MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), being executed by DST with National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF), an autonomous body of DST, aims to motivate students in studying in classes 6 to 10. The objective of the scheme is to target one million original ideas/innovations rooted in science and societal applications to foster a culture of creativity and innovative thinking among school children.
The students gave credit to their parents & school robotics lab. "During the pandemic, when everyone was under lockdown, the school conducted online robotic & IoT workshops for children which inspired me to do something in agriculture", a student said. He mentioned his teacher Mr Shafat for the guidance he provided in the project.
Congratulating the students, Vice-Principal DPS Srinagar, Shafaq Afshan commended the students for the feat, and conceptualising such innovative projects.
"I am sure they will serve as an inspiration for future generations, ” Afshan said.
Chairman, Vijay Dhar said the award "testifies to our efforts at school to cultivate a scientific temperament in the valley, and allow the youth to harness their scientific talents to the fullest.”