Four DPS Srinagar students bag Ministry of Science & Technology's INSPIRE Award for innovative projects

As per a school spokesman, the students, Mohsin Mohammad of Class 7th, Nishit Koul of Class 8th, Zayaan Showkat Reshi of Class 7th & Mustafa Suhaib Gani of Class 7th have been awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each for their innovative ideas which they submitted to the jury. The prize will be used to develop the prototypes of their ideas.

Mustafa Mohammad of Class 7th will work on automatic patient treatment system, which consists of a number of sensors that are used to detect fever, pulse, heart rate, oxygen rate etc of a patient. It also has a pre-programmed module to provide treatment/medicine for a number of common diseases and can serve the patient in an emergency.

Nishit Koul of Class 8th has made a prototype of a robotic arm that can sort materials on the basis of size and color. The project synchronizes the movement of the robotic arm to pick the objects moving on a conveyor belt and classify them based on color and size. It has multiple sensors to detect the size and color of the object moving on the belt.

Zayaan Showkat Reshi of Class 7th was awarded the prize for his project, Automatic Radar System which uses radio waves to determine the range, altitude, direction, and speed of objects.