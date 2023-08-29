Gadkari unveils world's first prototype car

New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday unveiled the world's first prototype of the BS6 Stage II 'Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle' which is developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motors.

The minister said that the biofuel will eradicate the problem of stubble burning almost by 100 per cent and it will also help in doubling farmers' income.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the prototype of the flex-fuel Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid which can run on up to 85 percent ethanol blend fuel, Gadkari said: "Today is a historic day for the entire world as first prototype is going to unveil. Earlier, Vikram Kirloskar was there and I usually took follow up about the prototype every time from him, but his demise is a big loss for us."

He said that India is currently importing fuel worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

"And if we see the pollution graph, 40 per cent of the pollution is generated due to the fuel. I hardly stay in Delhi for two or three days and when I return back to my native place I am down with infections. Everyone knows the condition of Delhi and the level of pollution," Gadkari said. He said that the Haryana's Panipat plant is generating ethanol, which is generated from the bio-waste. He cited the example that how 50 percent bio-aviation fuel is being used in two different flights.