GlyNAC supplementation improves cognitive decline in older people

In a study published in the journal Antioxidants, researchers found that supplementing with GlyNAC, a compound made up of the amino acids glycine and N-acetylcysteine, which act as precursors to the naturally occurring antioxidant glutathione, improved or reversed age-related cognitive decline in old mice and corrected multiple associated defects in the ageing brain. The results are in line with improvements seen after giving older persons GlyNAC supplements, as reported in their 2021 pilot human experiment; as a result, "For over two decades, my lab has been studying natural aging in older humans and aged mice," said corresponding and senior author Dr. Rajagopal Sekhar, professor of medicine -endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Baylor. "Our work provides an understanding of how age-associated cognitive decline in older humans is linked to glutathione deficiency, increased oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, abnormal glucose metabolism and insulin resistance, inflammation and low levels of neurotrophic or neuron-supporting factors, and that supplementing GlyNAC reverses these defects and improves cognition."

Human studies only permit measurements at the whole-body level, so in this study the researchers studied mice to investigate defects directly in the aging brain.