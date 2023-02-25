Google awards record $12 mn to 700 bug researchers, Indian leads

The Android Vulnerability Reward Programme (VRP) had a record-breaking year in 2022 with $4.8 million in rewards and the highest paid report in Google VRP history of $605,000.



"Submitting an impressive 200+ vulnerabilities to the Android VRP, Aman Pandey of Bugsmirror remains one of our programme's top researchers," said Sarah Jacobus of Vulnerability Rewards Team at Google.



Since submitting their first report in 2019, Pandey reported more than 500 vulnerabilities to the programme.