Google Chrome users beware

Srinagar: The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity-rated warning cautioning against multiple vulnerabilities in the popular web browser Google Chrome, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system.

CERT-In, which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, issued the alert in response to the tech giant’s recent revelation of numerous vulnerabilities in its ubiquitous browser platform that might be exploitable by malicious entities.

These vulnerabilities could potentially allow hackers to execute arbitrary code, gain unauthorised access to sensitive information, or cause Denial of Service (DoS) attacks.

This development poses cyber security challenges to millions of Google Chrome users, jeopardising their online safety and data privacy.