Google launches Android 12 beta 4 with new user-friendly tools

The new Android 12 beta 4 release is available on supported Pixel devices, and on devices from select partners including ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO and realme.



Android 12 apps can generate haptic feedback derived from an audio session using the phone's vibrator.



"Android 12 introduces a new app launch animation for all apps that includes an into-app motion from the point of launch, a splash screen showing the app icon, and a transition to the app itself," Google said.



Android 12 also adds the new notification style for phone calls.



Using this template lets the app indicate the importance of active calls by displaying a prominent chip that shows the time of the call in the status bar; the user can tap this chip to return to their call.



"In Android 12, you can now enrich your app's notification experience by providing animated images in notifications. Also, your app can now enable users to send image messages when they reply to messages from the notification shade," said Google.