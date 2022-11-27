Google, Microsoft to use renewable energy in data centres

San Francisco: Google and Microsoft have both announced new agreements to lower their IT operations' carbon footprint by using renewable energy sources in their data centres.

According to 'The Register', Google has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Engie, a French utility company, for 100 MW of energy generated by the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland to power its UK operations.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced PPAs supplying more than 900 MW of renewable energy in Ireland for its data centres.

While Microsoft did not disclose its renewable energy suppliers, other sources identified Statkraft and Ireland's Energia Group as two that are involved, with a mix of wind and solar projects, according to the report.