Google releases 2nd Android 13 Beta with thrust on user privacy

At its Google's I/O developer conference, the company said that in Android 13, "we're giving you more control over what personal information you share and more detailed control over what files your apps can access".

In Android 13, apps must get your permission before sending you notifications.

"In addition, we're reducing the number of apps that require your location. For example, you will no longer need to grant location to apps to enable Wi-Fi scanning," said Trystan Upstill, VP of Engineering, Android.

Now, Android will automatically delete your clipboard history after a short period so apps are preemptively blocked from seeing old copied information.